WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teenager was shot and killed in the early morning on Saturday.

Police said that at about 4:05 a.m., they were dispatched to the 2000 block of 10th St., Northwest after hearing the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He died at the hospital.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Keni Edwards of Southeast, DC.

Another man was found suffering from a graze wound – he was treated by EMS.