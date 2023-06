WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said that a teenage boy was shot and killed in Southeast DC in the early hours of Saturday.

MPD said that at about 12:50 a.m., they were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sheridan Road., SE for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, the found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.