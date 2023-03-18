WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage boy was shot outside the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center in Northeast DC on Friday.

Officers said that at about 4:20 p.m, they were dispatched to 1100 Michigan Avenue NE in reference to ‘Sounds of Gunshots’.

MPD responded to the recreation center where they saw a teenage boy sitting in a chair. Police said the teenage boy had been shot but was conscious and breathing. Officers applied bandages and gauze in an effort to stop the boy’s bleeding until first responders arrived.

The boy told police that he and his friends were walking on the track outside of the recreation center when he heard 3 to 4 shots behind him. The boy said he then started running toward the recreation center in reaction to the sounds of gunshots. While he was running, he realized he was hit and was bleeding.

The boy said he then ran around to the front entrance of the recreation center. He sustained injuries to his neck and back and was transported to the hospital.