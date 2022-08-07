WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire in Southeast DC left one teen in critical condition.

According to DC Fire and EMS on Twitter, the fire happened in the 700 block of Mississippi Ave, Southeast, around noon Sunday. Two adults and one teen have been displaced by the fire. The fire surrounded three sides of the home while the teen was trapped inside.

DC Fire and EMS said firefighters were able to get the team from the home and EMS started to perform life-saving efforts and then transferred the teen to the hospital.

One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The fire was been put out and the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.