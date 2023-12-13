WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A teenage boy was arrested by D.C. police for a November shooting and two robberies in Northeast, D.C.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Hayes St., N.E. on Nov. 24. Two victims reported they were shot as they were returning home. An investigation identified the teenage suspect through security camera footage.

Officers found the 17-year-old suspect on Dec. 11 in the 3700 block of Hayes St., N.E. They found a rifle on him and he was arrested and charged with an active Absconder warrant.

He was also charged with carrying a pistol without a license/unregistered firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon – for the shooting – destruction of property, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and the below armed robberies:

On Friday, Dec. 1 at approximately 9:56 a.m., in the 5600 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The two victims were walking when a car pulled up next to them and two suspects exited the vehicle and demanded the victims’ property while armed with a gun.