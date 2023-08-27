WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl has died after being stabbed by another teen in the early hours of Sunday.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers responded to a hospital for the report of a teen who had been stabbed and was looking to be treated.

Police said the incident happened inside and outside of an establishment in the 1900 block of 14th Street. The victim was then transported to a hospital where she died.

She was identified as 17-year-old Naima Liggon of Waldorf, Md.

Police arrested and charged a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf with Second Degree Murder while Armed. She had a knife at the time of her arrest.