WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police department said that a teenage girl was shot in Southeast DC on Sunday afternoon.

MPD said that at about 3:40 pm they responded to the 4600 blk of Benning Rd., SE for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a teenage girl with a gunshot wound.

Police said the girl is conscious and breathing. She’s been transported to a hospital for treatment.