WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers arrested two men and a teenager on Thursday for an armed robbery.

MPD said that around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, three suspects approached two victims in the 800 block of 55th St. NE.

One of the suspects had a gun and pointed it at the victims. The other two stole the victims’ property. After the robbery, the three suspects drove away.

MPD’s Air Support Unit spotted the car that the suspects drove away in and directed officers to that location.

Police arrested 22-year-old Nathan Washington, 22-year-old Tyrell Burton and a 17-year-old boy and charged them with armed robbery. All three are from Northeast, D.C.