WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested a 17-year-old boy for an armed carjacking that happened at 19th and A streets, SE on Sunday.

At about 7:30 p.m., the suspects approached a person – one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded their phone and keys.

The victim complied and the suspects took their things and fled in their car.

On Tuesday, the 17-year-old — who is from Northeast, D.C. — was arrested and charged with armed carjacking.

Anyone with information should call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.