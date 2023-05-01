WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A man was taken to the hospital after police said that a teenager shot him on Monday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting took place in the 1400 block of S St. NW in a tweet at 7:52 p.m.

MPD said that three teenagers were on one scooter and tried to take a second one. A witness who was on another scooter tried to intervene, but one of the teenagers shot him.

The three teens fled on foot. Police had a lookout for three Black teenagers. They said that one teenager was armed and wearing a black hooded sweater and dark pants. He had short dreads and was last seen east of S Street.

The man was conscious and breathing when they took him to the hospital.