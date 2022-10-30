WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested two teenagers after an armed robbery that took place on Saturday.

Police said that the two teenage boys approached the victim in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest, around 6 p.m. One of them hit the victim with a blunt object before taking the victim’s belongings and fleeing.

Police said that the two teenagers were 17 years old and 15 years old. They have both been charged.

The 17-year-old was also charged for two separate armed robberies with guns. The first instance happened on 14th Street, Northwest, on October 12 and the second happened in the 1500 block of Monroe Street on October 27.