WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said Thursday that they arrested two teenagers for robberies in Northwest D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that one robbery took place around 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the 2000 block of 15th St. NW. The two suspects walked up to the victim, assaulted them and took their property before running away.

Another robbery took place on Dec. 20 around 3:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Florida Ave. NW. MPD said that suspects approached victims, with one of the suspects keeping “his hands in his pocket as if he were armed.” The suspects took property from one of the victims before running away.

MPD officers executed search warrants on Wednesday, Dec. 27, which led to a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy being arrested.

Both of them were charged with robbery for the Dec. 8 incident. The 15-year-old was also charged for the Dec. 20 incident.

MPD said that the investigation was still ongoing. Anyone with any information should call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.