WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Mall NPS said that for security and visitor safety, temporary fencing is going up around some areas at the National Mall as they prepare for the 4th of July celebrations.

Officials said you can expect to see fencing along the reflecting pool, as thousands of fireworks are carefully being prepared for the celebrations that will be taking place.

4th of July is one of the biggest holidays in D.C. and the National Mall provides prime viewing for the annual fireworks display, which promises to be one of the most spectacular in recent memory.