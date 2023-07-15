WASHINGTON (DC News Now)–The American Red Cross is expected at a Southeast apartment building Sunday to help those inside it.

Tenants of a building in the Villages of Parkland Apartments have to move after the roof collapsed in Friday’s storm.

“Today is a really sad day for us,” said Carmela Mack who has to move with her daughter.

The roof started to fall into their third-floor apartment.

“I could have been in there, and been dead,” Mack said.

The affected building stands at the corner of Mississippi Avenue SE and 18th Street SE.

“I had to get out of there pretty quick because I kept hearing the crashes from the ceiling dropping above me,” said Anesha who did not want to use her last name, and lives on the second floor with her family.

They also have to move because of concerns the ceiling could collapse.

“Pretty stressful. Just, like, trying to get everything together and not sure where we want to go, how long it’s going to take to fix everything,” Anesha said.

Signs are posted on the doors to remind tenants it’s no longer safe to live there.

Mack’s parents load their car with her possessions. She and her daughter will stay with them until they can find somewhere else to live. Other families are wondering where they will call home.