WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Squatters are causing a growing concern for tenants at an apartment complex in Northeast D.C.

“It’s a safety concern because when you pay rent somewhere, you believe you are afforded a right to safety and privacy and security,” said Niambe Tomlinson.

Tomlinson has lived at the Rhode Island Row apartments for the last five years. However, over the last few months, she said she and other residents have noticed that people who do not live in the building have been gaining access to and sleeping inside the stairwell.

“We’ve seen an influx of a lot of houseless people who use that area to sleep,” she said. “It’s becoming a real problem because not only do they sleep there, they eat there, they congregate there, but they also leave drug paraphernalia.”

According to Tomlinson, the squatting is isolated to a stairwell that connects the public parking garage to the private apartment complex.

“I am not concerned just about my safety, but the safety of people who are in that stairwell as well,” she said.

Management for Rhode Island Row said there is security that focuses on the garage and other public spaces. Although, Tomlinson said the security is not on duty 24 hours a day. Cameras can also be seen around the complex.

In a statement, management told DC News Now, “Sadly, we have seen an increase in homelessness, not just in our neighborhood but across the city. We are working closely with Metro Police Department to not only maintain a high level of comfort and security for our residents but also to respect the dignity and humanity of those who are without a home.”

Tomlinson said she and other neighbors have contacted the leasing office, property management and the Bozzuto Group, which owns the property. The direction given has been to contact security or the police.

“At the end of the day this is Bozzutos’ problem and to me, it doesn’t seem like they are making this a priority,” she said. “(A short term fix) would be to have security here 24/7. Another thing would also just be making sure the doors, other entry points, are secure.”