WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tenants of the Marbury Plaza Apartments have turned to District leaders for helping make their homes more livable.

Roughly two dozen residents and supporters went door-to-door at D.C. Council offices Monday to tell members of their problems.

“How can my baby go to school and be productive in school when he’s worried about laying in his bed, and a gun coming through the window?” asked Barbara Cooper, the president of the Marbury Plaza Tenants United for Change.

That’s not her only concern.

“How they’re having my baby go to school when he got dirty clothes,” Cooper said as she complained about broken washing machines.

The tenants are upset conditions at the apartment complex have not improved since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb announced in August he wants a court to put the complex into receivership because of the conditions there.

“Got mold coming down walls and tenants have to live, breathe and sleep in that every day<,” said Desmond Qualey, another tenant. “And I guess it’s supposed to be acceptable because…[w]e have been treated less than human beings.”

Tenants want the District to take over the apartment complex, and use District funds to make the necessary repairs.

“I’m going to try to do things with you all,” said D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, who met with the tenants.

He’s seen the problems tenants deal with on a daily basis, and understands their plight

“They’ve been beyond patient,” Mendelson said. “This is the wheels of government moving much too slowly for them.”

The group also delivered their message to the doorstep of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office and requested a meeting with her to discuss what could be done to help the tenants.

There’s been no word if that will happen.