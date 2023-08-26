WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A much smaller crowd gathered at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday compared to 60 years ago at the first March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. made his “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I’m very concerned about the direction our country is going in,” said Martin Luther King III in a speech at the march, following in his father’s footsteps.

His remarks highlighted the march on Aug. 26.

“Let’s not give in. Let’s not give out,” King said. “We must move forward to make this nation the nation that it ought to be for all of God’s children.”

The program featured several female speakers – during the original demonstration, only one woman spoke.

“We keep hearing the message that women weren’t allowed to speak,” said Lynne Mason of Woodbridge. “But it appears this time women were running the show.”

That’s not the only impact created by the rally.

“I feel energized. I feel motivated,” said Marcia Taylor of Washington, D.C. “There was a diversity of speakers, of platforms, a bunch of positions that they spoke about. So, yes, I think there was something in there for everyone.”

The original March on Washington drew about 250,000 people. Even though Saturday’s program had fewer people, it did not diminish the fight for civil rights among those who did attend.

“Well, there were a lot of people that came along before me that, if they had felt the way that they did, I wouldn’t have the things that I have now,” said Rick Taylor, an attendee. “And I don’t want to lose what I have now, so I’m going to do more.”

Aug. 28 marks the actual anniversary of the 1963 march. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris will mark the occasion as they meet with organizers of the original gathering.