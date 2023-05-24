WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District is still trying to close the digital divide, through outreach and more.

“We think that there are about between 120 and 130,000 residents (who) do not have Internet in their home,” said Keisha Mims, Director of the Office of State Broadband and Digital Equity.

This month, the city continued to host free tech workshops.

“There is an affordability component. I think that’s probably one of these greatest issues,” Mims said.

“With these workshops, we make sure residents learn different tech terms and digital literacy terms like what is the cloud? what are cookies? Again, we make sure that families and community members stay in touch when it comes to like these Zoom meetings,” said Digital inclusion coordinator Adrian Sutton.

In addition, the workshops provide information on programs that can help them to access affordable internet service providers.

One of the programs that is being promoted at the events is the Affordable Connectivity Program, which is based on household income.

“The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands,” according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

For details on upcoming “Tech 101” workshops, click here.