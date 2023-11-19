WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Turkeys fly off the shelves at Market Poultry inside Eastern Market – unlike last year, there’s no national turkey shortage due to the bird flu.

“It’s crazy. In and out, you know,” said owner Susan Mendoza.

She and her staff are busy, and try not to ruffle anyone’s feathers regarding turkeys.

“They have to order in advance. But still, people a lot of people come for walk-in, you know,” Mendoza said.

There’s more good news heading into Thanksgiving.

Turkey prices are down 22% per pound from last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF).

“The prices are coming down. It’s better than going up, right,” said shopper Nathan Boggs.

The AFBF says it will cost just over $61 to feed 10 people this Thanksgiving, down 4.5% from last year. But still $8 more compared to two years ago.

“It’s great. I mean, in terms of I’m actually getting a larger turkey this year because of that,” said another shopper, Jeff Telepo.

Turkey is on Boggs’s holiday menu — just not the way most people would have it.

“Turkey wings, and a little goat, and a little chicken,” Boggs said.

It’s recommended you check supermarkets to see what their turkey supplies are like. Another option is to dine out as many restaurants will serve Thanksgiving meals.