WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders are stepping up the District’s efforts to hire more city workers by scheduling an array of hiring fairs.

The fairs are scheduled to begin on Nov. 9, and priority will be given to veterans and their spouses. More hiring fairs will take place in February and another in August.

About 7,600 people have been hired in D.C. this year – D.C. Public Schools have especially seen improvements in their hiring this year.

Despite these successes, the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services is struggling, according to City Administrator Kevin Donahue.

“They have struggled on the strain to keep their youth development officers,” he said.

People can sign up for the upcoming hiring fairs at Together.DC.Gov.