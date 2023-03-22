WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wednesday is the first day of the peak bloom prediction.

Experts predicted 2023’s peak bloom between March 22-25. But the cherry blossoms do a lot more than make the district look pretty.

“I am here mainly for the cherry blossom because that’s the most well-known thing for DC for me,” said Justin Ta visiting from Pennsylvania. “I’ve been like planning for the whole year,” he added.

The National Park Service said peak bloom day is when 70% of the cherry blossoms are open.

“I’m truly impressed. Like it’s beautiful. It’s amazing,” said Ta.

That is a common reaction to the sea of pink that is the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin

Wednesday kicked off the official window where experts say people can see the Cherry blossoms in full bloom. The trees are gorgeous to look at, but they also have a pretty major economic impact on the District of Columbia.

“I think we’ll be back to normal numbers and it will be really great,” said Diana Mayhew, the President of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. “Hotels are telling us that their reservations are getting tight,” she added.

Mayhew said in the past, the amount of dollars it brought to D.C. is in the hundreds of millions of dollars spent in the city.

“A typical fest draws 1.5 million attendees with an average spending of over 100 million dollars,” Mayhew said. “They’re spending on hotels and restaurants and doing sightseeing and spending on shopping,” she added.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival began on March 18 and brings people to DC from across the world and country. Officials said people come from New York, Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Chicago and internationally they see people visiting particularly from the UK, India, Germany, Puerto Rico, Singapore, China, and Australia.

Justin Ta is one of those visitors. He told DC News Now he came from Pennsylvania just for the cherry blossoms and spent extra dollars to change his ticket last minute because of the early bloom prediction

“If you have like more exact prediction it would be easier to plan long ahead of time but because it’s too rushed, short in time so we had to spend a little,” Ta said.

Festival Officials said about 42% of people who attend the festival come from outside the dc area and about 50% of those visitors staying in dc, stay in hotels.

The Cherry Blossom Festival goes on for 4 weeks until April 16