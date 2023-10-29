WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C.’s first Stabilization Center opens Monday and will offer individuals with substance use disorder a safe, comfortable space to receive care.

The new healthcare facility will provide 24/7 services for free to those who are at least 18 years old – no insurance or residency requirements are necessary. It will also provide emergency crisis intervention, typically lasting 24-72 hours, to adults experiencing substance use disorder.

In addition to immediate care, people will receive individualized support, such as peer counseling and resources to sustain long-term recovery.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Department of Behavioral Health (DBH) will cut the ribbon at the new center at 35 K Street NE at 11 a.m.