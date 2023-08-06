WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wednesday will be the 49th anniversary of the only time in the history of the United States that a sitting President resigned from office.

In less than two years after winning 49 states in the 1972 Presidential election, the Presidency of Richard Nixon was ended because of the break-in of The Democratic National Committee headquarters at Watergate.

The Watergate Hotel allows you to take an up close and personal look at the room where it all started. “The Scandal Room” was where G. Gordon Liddy and E. Howard Hunt oversaw the break-in.

“It’s part of the history that the hotel kept. Most people that stay here come to visit. We do tours, it’s a good experience to learn the history of America where the President had to resign,“ said Mesfin Asfaha, The Watergate Hotel’s Chef Concierge.

On the Scandal Room’s balcony, Asfaha pointed out the good view Liddy and Hunt would have had of The Democratic National Committee headquarters.

The 70s still live in the Scandal Room, with framed newspapers and magazines that focus on President Nixon and The Watergate Scandal lining the walls. Lyn Paolo, the costume designer for the TV series Scandal, decorated the historic room that features a reel-to-reel tape recorder, a manual typewriter, and binoculars.

Depending on the season the Scandal Room costs between $1600 to $2000 a night. Tours are free depending on the room’s availability.