WASHINGTON (DC NEWS NOW) — Thousands lined Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday for a parade that honors this date in 1862 when slavery was abolished in the District of Columbia.

The first Emancipation Day Parade occurred in 1866 and happened yearly to 1901. In 2002, Former Mayor Anthony Willams made the Emancipation Day Parade an annual event.

Mayor Muriel Bowser led the Emancipation Day Parade along with her daughter and threw out balls to the crowd.

“I’m so glad D.C. is standing here today and commemorating such an important occasion in our city’s history”, said D.C. resident Janel Forsyth.

Alicia Sandi was one of the performers that marched in the Emancipation Day Parade and were thrilled to march in front of so many people.

“My favorite part of performing in the parade was showing off our beautiful costumes under the sun,” said Sandi.

“This is diversity alive, so we see what D.C. has to offer, ” said Shaw resident Donna.

“We come down and rejoice and celebrate our freedom,” said ANC Commissioner Kimberly Martin who marched in the parade.

Jancie Satterthwante was thrilled being with so many people at the parade.

“We all come together, we are in Washington DC getting it on,” said Satterthwante.