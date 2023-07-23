WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Born into slavery, Frederick Douglass was known by many titles, like abolitionist, author, and diplomat. Douglass became the first black person to be confirmed by the United States Senate after being nominated to be a US Marshal.

Frederick Douglass bought the house in 1877 when he was 59 years old, named it Cedar Hill, and spent the last 17 years of his life there.

Park guide Kevin Bryant said Dougless loved the open air and the view of the District of Columbia from his porch. Both the Capitol and The Washington Monument can be seen from Cedar Hill. Bryant also points out that seventy percent of the items on display at Cedar Hill are original to the Douglass family.

Bryant believes that Frederick Douglass’ importance to the United States can not be overstated:

“Frederick Douglass is one of the most important Americans that has ever existed. “He spends 20 years of his life in this inhumanity, and devotes the remainder of his life to destroy everything of that system.”

Tour groups from around the world visit 1411 W Street, SE to see Cedar Hill. A group of kids from Dallas, Texas’ Fit and Faithful Living were on a field trip there Saturday. Chaperone LaChanda Dupard explained why it was so important to visit the home of The Lion of Anacostia.

“It is so liberating, we want to be able to share this with our kids, so they can truly understand that people died for their right to vote and people died for their right to have a free education. We are doing that because we are building the next leaders of this world.”

Tickets to The Frederick Douglass Historic Site are free, but you need to get reservations at Recreation.Gov.