WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With Thanksgiving this week, we know that Christmas is right around the corner. The Giving Tree Project makes it easy to give back while you shop for a Christmas tree.

The project has been helping support people who are unhoused and rehoused in the NOMA area of D.C. since 2018. The founders created it with one simple principle: to a practice gratitude through giving and serving others in the community.

Ami Angell, founder of the H3 Project, talked to DC News Now about The Giving Tree Project. You also can find out more information about it here.