WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Healthcare heroes are starring in a musical with a message.

The Mold That Changed the World is a musical about the discovery of penicillin. The show takes the stage at the Atlas Center for Performing Arts, in Washington, DC.

A unique aspect of this musical is that it brings local healthcare workers to the stage to take part in the show with West End actors.

Emily Bull and Jeremy Rose, two of the shows stars stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk to Taniya Wright about the show and it’s important message.

If you would like to see the musical on the stage it will be at the Atlas Center for Performing Arts from October 18th-23rd.

For ticket information: https://www.mouldthatchangedtheworld.com/