WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Napkin Network has provided over 75,000 diapers, wipes, cans of formula in just two years.

A community for moms helping moms in need, that is the mission of The Napkin Network. Lindsay Gill created the organization during the height of pandemic while she was waiting for the birth of her third child.

Gill said she wanted to help connect parents who wanted to help provide baby essentials with parents who needed help.

There are several drop off locations in the Washington, D.C area. Gill says the donated items are either directly given to moms or are gifted to under-funded but very impactful and established community based non-profits in our area.

For more information on The Napkin Network: https://www.thenapkinnetwork.com/