WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The new year arrived early once again in the Petworth Neighborhood.

Several hundred people filled Sherman Circle for the annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

“It’s awesome. I’m just so excited,” said Curtis Jackson who created the tradition in 2014 with his husband Chris Roland. The last six have featured an early start as the ball also drops at 7 p.m., so entire families can attend.

“Obviously, she won’t be up at midnight,” said Danielle Swofford about her young daughter. “So this is our first time experiencing this. And she’s aware that New Year’s is here this year being three.”

This year’s crowd, according to Jackson, is the largest ever to attend the celebration.

“Back before I had kids, we would make the midnight run. But 7:00 is the best we can do now,” said Claire Smither Wulsin.

The ball fell as scheduled. Those who did not attend it had no reason to feel upset–another ball drop was scheduled for midnight.