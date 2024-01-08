WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Sentencing Project released a statement on Monday urging the DC Council to appoint a formerly incarcerated person as a member of D.C.’s Sentencing Commission.
On Tuesday, the council will vote on the appointment of Joel Castón to the commission.
In 2021, Castón became the first person elected to office in D.C. while incarcerated, winning a seat on his Advisory Neighborhood Commission. The Sentencing Project said that in a letter to the council last week, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves opposed his appointment.
In a statement, Kara Gotsch, Acting Executive Director of The Sentencing Project, said:
A prior conviction should not disqualify any person from public service, especially from positions that seek to strengthen our criminal legal system. Formerly incarcerated individuals have experienced that system firsthand, and it is unreasonable for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to suggest that their experience has no relevance in sentencing matters. The Sentencing Project urges the DC Council to include at least one formerly incarcerated individual on the DC Sentencing Commission.
As a member of the DC Sentencing Commission, Mr. Joel Castón, among 12 voting members, would help review and make recommendations about the sentencing guidelines referenced by judges in court.
Including the perspective of an individual with lived experience of incarceration in policy discussions that influence those guidelines is vital for providing a well-rounded understanding of the impact and implementation of sentences.
A growing number of institutions across the country are acknowledging the importance of including formerly incarcerated individuals in policy discussions. For example, Minnesota now requires inclusion of an individual convicted of a felony on the Sentencing Guidelines Commission and in Pennsylvania, two formerly incarcerated individuals served as Commutations Specialists for the Board of Pardons.
Sentencing commissions should reflect the diverse populations they serve, and for far too long, directly impacted citizens have been excluded. We hope the DC Council will agree that all populations affected by the criminal legal system should have a voice on the DC Sentencing Commission.Kara Gotsch, Acting Executive Director with The Sentencing Project