WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Last week a former Commander-in-Chief got arrested and while Donald Trump is the first former President to be indicted, he is not the only President to have gotten in trouble with the law.

In 1872, a sitting President was locked up for breaking a law that 111 years later is still costing people in the District a lot of money.

“Ulysses S. Grant got arrested for driving his horse drawn carriage too fast,” said Professor Howard Scweber with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Rebecca Grawl, a professional tour guide, historian, and author said President Grant received a warning from Officer William H. West at the intersection of M Street NW and 13th Street NW for racing his carriage.

Grawl pointed out that the following day, Officer West spotted the President once again racing his carriage at the intersection of M Street NW and 13th Street NW and pulled President Grant over and told him that he was getting arrested.

Grawl added that West jumped into the carriage and took the Commander-in-Chief to jail.

President Grant paid the $50 bond, which would be nearly $500 in today’s dollars.

The former enslaved, Prince George’s County’s native, William H. West served in the Civil War, and was one of two African Americans serving in the metro police.

President Grant admitted he had broken the law and said that West was doing his job.