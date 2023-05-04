WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Empowering those with fibroids to be fearless. That is the mission of the non-profit The White Dress Project. Fibroids impact more than 26 million women in their lifetime.

Fibroids are muscular tumors that grow in the walls of the uterus, also known as leiomyoma, or just ‘lyoma’.

Jonelle Henry, The White Dress Project’s Director of Programs stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about the organization and the Empower Experience event that is happening in July.

The White Dress Project works to spread awareness of fibroids and help embolden everyone to wear white.