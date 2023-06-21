WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Giant Food said that it would begin carrying items from the world-famous Ben’s Chili Bowl in stores across the DMV, beginning Friday, June 23.

The company said the restaurant’s world-famous chili and half smokes will be available in the prepared food sections and hot bars.

“Ben’s Chili Bowl has remained a respected business within our community since 1958 and the opportunity to partner with the brand and expand the Ali family’s legacy was a no-brainer,” said Ira Kress, President of Giant Food. “We are proud to introduce Ben’s Chili Bowl’s fan-favorite recipes and menu items into our stores, and we are sure they will be a welcomed addition for our customers.”

Giant will offer Ben’s Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili, and the secret Chili Sauce that cannot be purchased anywhere else, so customers can enjoy a D.C. staple and landmark.

“We’ve been blessed to serve our beloved DMV community for nearly 65 years, and in all that time we never expected to sell our products at the retail level,” said Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl. “When we first met the wonderful team at Giant, we realized that it would be a perfect fit because we all share the same values, including our deep dedication to serving our community. I only wish Ben was still here with us because he would be so proud!”