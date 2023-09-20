WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Theatre week is kicking off on Thursday. The week celebrates the start of the theatre season in the DMV with dozens of shows at discounted prices.

It’s also a celebration of the theater community with several theatres and productions participating. The event offers tickets for $20, $40, and $60.

The Theatre Week kick-off celebration is on Saturday, September 23 and it is free to attend.

Amy Austin, the President of Theatre Washington, and Karen Lange, the Artistic Director of Pinky Swear Theatre Company and producer of Theatre Week Kickoff Fest stopped by our DC News Now studio to talk about what people can expect.