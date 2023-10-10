CVS officials said that store will remain open despite bare shelves due to theft

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The shelves at a CVS store in Northwest D.C. are still largely empty from most merchandise.

Rampant theft has caused store officials to stop stocking the shelves with important items that end up stolen, customers and security officials said.

But the sight of both increased security and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department has served as a deterrent, customers said, to would-be thieves that have been plaguing the CVS at 14th and Irving Streets in an area busy with shops, restaurants and Metro stops.

“The last, seems like, six months or so, it’s been total chaos in there. You can’t even find an item because everything’s on the floor, scattered on the shelves,” said William O’Herin, who frequents the CVS here because it’s on the way to his VA hospital visits. “And it’s like the employees don’t care.”

O’Herin said “it’s really a shame” that the CVS has been a target of theft and that store officials feel pressure to not stock the shelves with important items.

“And I saw it one day when I saw kids going in there, and I don’t think they were paying for anything,” he added. “They would just go and get a soda or ice cream or whatever, come back out.

When contacted by DC News Now, CVS officials declined to comment beyond a statement released last week that they are working with MPD officials to try and tamp down on the thefts, but that they are not closing the store.

Homzell Foster said she likes to shop at the Northwest CVS location and has been troubled by the lack of items on shelves.

Foster said store officials told her that it was due to “renovations” at the location. She was stunned to learn of the thefts at the store.

“I used to find what I want at CVS. But ain’t nothing in there,” Foster said.

Foster said the theft CVS is experiencing is “everywhere” and not just in D.C. “It’s everywhere you go,” she said.

CVS officials said that MPD is trying to dismantle several major shoplifting rings that have targeted the Northwest store.

O’Herin said he thinks CVS isn’t interested in keeping the store open.

“That’s what’s disturbing to me about it and I shop at CVS all the time,” he said. “And it’s like CVS just doesn’t care anymore. “