WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss has left many shocked and surprised.

Authorities say, Boss, a popular dancer who rose to fame on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

DC News Now’s Cory James spoke with local DMV therapist Brenda Chavis about the star’s passing. She says it’s “very common” for someone to appear happy before committing suicide.

Boss leaves behind a wife and three children.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call or text 988 for professional help with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.