WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Several valet stands were robbed in D.C. over the last week. D.C.’s acting police chief and mayor say it is part of a rise in car thefts lately.

Thieves are going right up to stands, stealing car keys, and making off with at least one car.

The most recent incident happened at CityCenterDC in Northwest in front of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

While people were eating and enjoying themselves inside, thieves took advantage of the valet workers outside.

Three hours into dinner with friends from out of town, Jamie Tyler found out his keys were stolen from the valet, not associated with the restaurant but with CityCenterDC and its parking manager U Street Park America LLC.

“I was furious, number one, but I didn’t think it was gone because ironically, I didn’t leave it out front this time,” Tyler said.

He asked the valet what happened.

“I guess he was attending to a car pulling up, and I guess he didn’t lock the actual box back,” Tyler said. “They said a young man just ran up and just rummaging through the box and took all the keys that he could get.”

Tyler said the suspect hopped in the car he came in and drove off, getting away with his Maserati keys and three other keys.

“It’s frustrating to us as hard-working citizens in D.C. and Maryland and we can’t even go to a nice restaurant without something like this happening,” Tyler said.

Two days earlier on Thursday, less than half a mile away, the valet run by Guardian Parking Management Services in front of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley was hit.

Police say up to four men in a car pulled up, and while one distracted the doorman, others broke into the key box and stole the keys to several vehicles.

Someone tried pulling the suspect out of one of the stolen cars found around the corner but was beaten up, sending them to the hospital.

Police said thieves also got away with a Glock handgun and ammunition, a faux fur coat, boots, and a KitchenAid mixer.

Police Chief Pamela Smith addressed the thefts on Monday.

“Our community engagement officers have been going out to the businesses where our valets are located to ensure that they look for a different place or measure in order to put those keys so they’re not readily accessible to someone to actually walk up and grab it,” Smith said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser echoed those sentiments.

“We don’t want lawlessness in any way to prevail in our city. We’re going to work with our businesses as best we can to harden them, to make sure that they’re not targets,” Bowser said.

Bowser made the comments as she announced a mobile clinic to help prevent people with Hyundai vehicles from getting them stolen.

“You should be able to feel comfortable at your business like we’ve always done to have valet service,” Bowser said. “We’re going to work with those individual businesses, but also find out who did it.”

A former D.C. Police detective himself, Tyler isn’t taking any chances.

“I’m personally not valeting anymore. I’m done. I’ll park myself or I’ll just catch a ride,” Tyler said.

The COO of Del Frisco’s says building management, which runs the valet, took measures to reimburse any valet charges, pay for key replacements, and offered Uber rides.

Neither CityCenterDC or U Street Park America LLC responded to requests for comment.

Guardian Parking Management Services which runs the valet at Kitchen + Kocktails also has not responded to requests for comment.