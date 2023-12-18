WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More information is coming out about an antisemitic attack against congregants at Kesher Israel Congregation.

Police arrested a man they say was yelling a statement calling for genocide at the people at the synagogue. The man also sprayed them with something.

The spray was harmless but the intent behind it was not, said Rabbi Hyim Shafner.

The attack comes on the heels of more than 200 threats against Jewish institutions just this past weekend across the nation.

“This is a country where everybody should be able to worship in the way that they want,” Shafner said.

Shafner was finishing teaching a class Sunday morning at Kesher Israel.

Police say congregants were leaving after an emailed bomb threat, while, unrelated, 33-year-old Brent Wood of Ohio was waiting outside after driving this Uhaul truck onto the sidewalk.

Police said Wood parked on the sidewalk and sat on the hood after trying to unsuccessfully open the front door.

“He was yelling, you know, ‘Gas the Jews,’ and spraying this spray that smelled bad,” Shafner said.

It turned out to be a harmless spray.

“It was called fart spray. It was actually written on the can,” Shafner said.

Police say Wood sprayed a woman jogging nearby and said Wood yelled “Gas the Jews” when a congregant left the synagogue wearing a yarmulke, also spraying his body.

When the congregant walked away from the synagogue, investigators said Wood followed him and said “You’re no fun,” and returned to the congregation.

Shafner and another congregant went out the back of the synagogue and called the police.

“There’s been an increase of antisemitic incidents, you know, over the last few years, but also even more so since October 7,” Shafner said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), 2,031 incidents have happened Since Oct. 7.

“Which is a 337% increase compared to this time frame a year ago,” said Meredith Weisel, ADL’s D.C. regional director.

2023 22 2022 9 2021 13 2020 8 Metropolitan Police Department Hate Bias Incidents Against Jewish People

Weisel says the Jewish community is feeling anxious.

“We need a reset where the community understands that, as I said, this is not normal, this is not okay. Like this is all off the charts antisemitism that we haven’t seen in, I would say, in decades,” Weisel said.

Shafner says it’s important for people to speak up when they see hate.

“People are saying things that are antisemitic, anti-Israel. And I think it’s important for leaders to be able to speak up and to say, hey, learn some history, make sure that what you’re saying has enough nuance. It’s not a black-and-white issue,” Shafner said.

Wood was in court on Monday and released on bond with conditions to stay away from the synagogue and victims. He’s due back in court on Jan. 29.

As for the bomb threats across the country, Weisel said they were part of a “swatting” campaign and were not credible, but the ADL’s Center on Extremism is monitoring the situation.

“MPD this weekend, once they started hearing this was happening, was phenomenal,” Weisel said. “And they made sure that all of the synagogues and Jewish institutions had extra patrols so that people were looking around the buildings and making sure there was nothing else and that this was just an email bomb threat.”

Weisel said it’s important for everyone to pay attention.

“The community, the synagogues should be vigilant. They need to report immediately any suspicious activity to law enforcement directly,” Weisel said. “They can report directly to ADL but obviously, if there’s an immediate threat they really should report to law enforcement.”