Editor’s Note: The video above is from DC News Now’s coverage leading up to the march’s start.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands gathered at the National Mall in D.C. Tuesday to support Israel, call for Hamas to release hostages and condemn antisemitism.

According to The Hill, several outlets reported that organizers expected as many as 100,000 people at the march.

People came from across the U.S. and further. DC News Now spoke to one supporter who came all the way from Canada.

“I’m here today because I’m standing up, just as my grandparents, just as my great-grandparents did, just as my great-great grandparents did, so many times before us. I’m here, I’m Jewish, I’m loud, I’m proud and I’m not going anywhere, anytime soon,” said Shira Lizack, from Toronto.

Another supporter who came from Denver said she felt the support coming from people from all over the country.

“I think it’s the first time I’ve smiled since October 7. It’s a feeling of community from people that have come together from all over the United States and probably the world,” said Rikki Mor.

Another supporter who lives in the DMV said that they will not be silenced.

“It’s an incredible scene, the Jewish people are here, in force, in numbers, to proclaim essentially, that we will not be silenced. [That] we need to be able to protect and defend ourselves and stand up for our homeland, the nation-state of the Jewish people, Israel. And we’re not going to be cowards into silence,” said Daniel Flesch, who is from Arlington, Va.