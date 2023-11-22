WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of people in D.C. got a warm Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday during the 24th annual Safeway Feast of Caring at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

It was a festive environment with music and dancing, celebrating Thanksgiving with all of the fixings.

Organizers said about 5,000 people were fed and more than 1,000 volunteers helped make it happen.

Bailey Spates volunteered for the first time at the event.

“I just relocated here from Texas and every year since I graduated in 2021, I’ve been volunteering on Thanksgiving,” Spates said. “So it’s just a tradition that I’ve had and now that I’ve moved to a new state, I’m like, I need to keep the tradition alive.”

She’s new to D.C. but not to giving back.

“I’ve been in those positions before where I had somebody serving me so I feel like it’s so important when you do have the time to serve other people that you take the opportunity,” Spates said.

“I just basically wanted to come and get something to eat,” said attendee Calvin Palmer.

Full stomachs for those eating and fulfilling for those volunteering.

“I like helping other people out that really need stuff,” said 11-year-old volunteer Amari Butler.

Those receiving meals are grateful.

“I’m thankful for everything for real,” said attendee Daquan McIntyre.

It wasn’t just about the food. Free winter coats were distributed along with care packages with personal care items, including toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks and gloves.

“It reinforces that there really are great people out there who really do care. And they really are willing to come in on the holidays,” said Laroux Lance, another attendee.