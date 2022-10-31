WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A DC politician said his office was threatened over a bill to change a street name in Southeast.

Monday, Chairman Phil Mendelson said his office received several calls, including a threat, after he decided to put a piece of legislation to a public hearing as opposed to letting it pass by emergency. The bill, named the Marion Barry Avenue Designation Act of 2022, was introduced by Councilmember Trayon White.

If passed, it would change the name of Good Hope Road in Anacostia to Marion Barry Avenue, after the late mayor. By designating it as an emergency bill, the legislation would bypass several meetings and go for a vote.

“I used an authority that I rarely use, because I believe members should be able to put matters before the full council,” said Mendelson. “But here, the dynamic issue, I can’t emphasize how important this is that there’s a public hearing. If this was a ceremonial naming that would be different. That’s very different than affecting over 1,000 people. And I don’t know how they feel.”

Following his decision to override White’s designation at an emergency bill, White posted a video on social media accusing Mendelson of going against the people’s will. White has collected signature’s from several hundred people in support of the name change.

“We have a very critical matter before us,” said White. “This is an insult on our intelligence and our democracy. We decide what we need in our own community.”

White encouraged people to call Mendelson’s office and express support for the name change.

Mendelson said that led to a threat made to his office. He reported that threat to police.

“These days we need to be more sensitive to that, given what happened last week with the speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi,” said Mendelson.

The Chairman said he isn’t against the bill. He simply wants to give people input.

People who live on the road told DC News Now they support a public hearing.

“I absolutely feel that the community should weigh in on this because after all they do live here as well,” said Tarita Basanta, who owns a house on Good Hope Road.

Basanta is in support of the name change.

“I think a lot of the community would be receptive to it,” she said. “Marion Barry was a long-time mayor here. He was considered the mayor for life. He did a lot for the community especially the young people.”

“I think it’s kind of awesome, Marion Barry did a lot for us, so I don’t see anything wrong with it,” said Charlena Meadows, who lives on Good Hope Road.

But, she said, “everyone has a right” to weigh in.

A public hearing on the name change is set for December 13.