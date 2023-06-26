WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled nationwide as threats of severe weather swept across the country on Monday, June 26.

As of 9 p.m., 241 flights were delayed and 101 were canceled at Reagan National Airport.

There were 251 flights that were delayed and 44 were canceled at Dulles International Airport.

“[It’s] very stressful,” said Marukh Hall, who was trying to get home to Dallas, Texas. “It throws off your whole schedule from work to family, to everything else.”

Hall was supposed to fly out of DCA on Sunday, June 25, but her flight was canceled after the FAA issued a ground stop at D.C. area airports due to a malfunctioning tower in Virginia. She was rebooked to fly home on Monday, June 26, just before 7 p.m.

“God willing,” she said. “I’m just hoping we can get off the ground before [the weather].”

Molly Phillip said she got an alert to her phone that her American Airlines flight was delayed an hour, meaning she’d get home to Memphis, Tenn. very late.

“Everything is delayed and with my grandchildren that are only eight and six, it’s difficult for them. They have to change their sleeping time and all,” she said.

Still, she remained optimistic.

“It’s a little stressful but I suppose it’s a part of the game,” Phillip said.

