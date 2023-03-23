WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — District residents could soon have fewer options for getting around town.

Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a proposal to cut the number of routes operated by the DC Circulator. It’s part of a money-saving effort in the 2024 proposed budget.

“We looked very closely at our costs for the DC Circulator, the ridership for the Circulator and how it fits into the larger transit discussion and made the decision to recommend eliminating three routes,” said Bowser.

Right now, the Circulator operates six routes. The proposal would cut that in half, to just three routes. The Woodley-McPherson Square Metro line, Eastern Market-L’Enfant Plaza line and Rosslyn-Dupont Circle line are all on the chopping block.

City Administrator Kevin Donahue said the cost of electric bus service played a role in the decision.

“Keeping the six routes and expanding it, which was a discussion, would require us to add a substantial amount to our recurring budget annually. And we also would’ve had to put over $100 million into the capital budget to make sure we built out the electrification infrastructure, the maintenance infrastructure to be able to sustain the program,” he said.

He also noted WMATA buses see higher ridership.

But, some riders told DC News Now the Circulator routes provide a type of service that WMATA can’t.

“Because the routes are limited, I think it serves the exact purpose of a cheap fare that’s not going all over town, as opposed to Metrobuses, which is a much further distance,” said George Gaston, who rides the Circulator regularly.

He believes it’s a mistake to cut the Woodley-McPherson Square Metro line.

“I think it’s downright reprehensible to do that, for real,” said Gaston. “This bus will take people within walking distance of the zoo, so you’d deprive all these people who come into town, with Easter, people flock to the zoo like it’s nobody’s business.”