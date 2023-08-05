WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers in the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on Aug. 5 at the intersection of 16th St. and Good Hope Rd., SE.

Officers responded to the scene at about 8:30 p.m. and found that multiple people were shot.

In a press conference, MPD confirmed three people died in the shooting and two more were injured. Two of the victims killed were men and one was a woman.

Two men are in the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The shooting began around 8 p.m. and more than six dozen rounds were fired.

This is an ongoing story.