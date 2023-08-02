WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a car and ambulance crashed in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning.

Officials said that a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance was involved in the crash near Georgia Ave. and Farragut St. just after 7 a.m.

The driver of the car, an adult man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. In a tweet at 9:15 a.m., Fire and EMS said he was in critical condition. Two paramedics were also transported for evaluation.

The ambulance had a dash cam, but officials haven’t watched the video yet.