WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said three men were stabbed early Monday in Northwest D.C.

Police said they were flagged down by security guards at 1909 9th St NW.

While at the scene, officers saw three men who had been stabbed outside a nightclub at the address listed above.

The victims told police that the suspect, a man, went inside the bathroom and started causing chaos.

When the victims asked the man for some privacy, he started getting into a verbal argument with them.

The suspect then started to stab them with an unknown object and then left the scene.