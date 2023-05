WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Hillside Road, Southeast.

Police say they received reports of a shooting around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was semi-conscious. The three men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said the shootings appeared to be targeted.