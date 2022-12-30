WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 2022 is ending on a violent note for D.C. — three homicides happened within eight hours of each other.

Metro Police responded to the alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest around 2:30 a.m. Friday. They found the body of 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland. He had been shot to death. Police said they are looking for two Hispanic males armed, dressed in all black, and armed with a handgun.

Police have not released the name of the person shot and killed on MLK Jr. Avenue Southeast just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Another person survived this shooting. Police said they are looking for a gray Buick sedan in this case

Police also discovered the body of 50-year-old Aniekobo Macaulay Umoh, of Brandywine, MD along Seventh Street Northeast at 7:14 p.m. He too had been shot.

D.C. has now had 201 homicides this year. 2022 is the second straight year that has happened.

“I mean it’s scary,” said Jessica Lowden. “These things seem to be happening way too often now.”

Hernandez’s death happened not far from her home.

“I mean it just seems so arbitrary,” Lowden said. It’s the middle of the afternoon, late at night. There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”

171 homicides this year involved a gun according to Police. That’s 15 fewer from a year ago, which saw the district with the second-highest number of homicides since 2003.

“It makes me worried because, like my family members are working on the street, or any of my neighbors are walking down the street, or something happens to them,” said Jackie, another neighbor who did not want to give her last name. “They didn’t do anything, but they might get caught in the mix.”

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for each homicide.