WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Three shootings rattled Southeast D.C. in a short period of time on Tuesday afternoon. D.C. Police confirmed that the shootings took place between 1:24 p.m. and 4:19 p.m.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News provided tips about these shootings.

Police said that the first shooting took place on the 2900 block of Knox Place Southeast. The call came in at 1:24 p.m., and police found a victim who was unconscious and no breathing. There is currently no word on the suspect’s identity.

One shooting took place in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue SE. Police said that they found one man who had been shot and was unconscious and not breathing. The call for this shooting came in at 3:53 p.m.

The last shooting took place on the 400 block of Burbank Street SE. They found the victim, another man, unconscious and not breathing after the call came in at 4:19 p.m.

Police are still investigating these shootings.