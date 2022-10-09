WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon.

One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast:

2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.)

15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue SE (2:20 p.m.)

3400 Stanton Rd. SE (around 4:10 p.m.)

Medics took all three boys to the hospital for treatment.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a silver Nissan Maxima with tinted windows in connection to the shooting at 15th and Massachusetts.